Man Shot to Death Inside Gated Community in NE Miami-Dade

A 22-year-old man was shot to death in an SUV inside a gated community in northeast Miami-Dade Friday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 20200 block of Northeast 3rd Court.

A man and a 23-year-old woman were sitting in the black GMC Yukon having a conversation when they noticed two armed suspects in black hoodies walk up to the vehicle. That's when the man, who was behind the wheel, started driving away, but gunshots were fired.

When the vehicle stopped toward the end of the complex, the woman noticed the man had been shot. Miami-Dade Police confirmed the man died at the scene. His identity hasn't been released, but said he was a 22-year-old man. Detectives said the victim lived at the complex.

The two suspects fled the scene, police said. Police said the suspects are armed and dangerous.

The initial call to police described the incident as an attempted robbery, but detectives later said they do not believe it was an attempted robbery.

No other information was immediately known.



