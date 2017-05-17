Officials will discuss whether the stadium, which would house a team owned by soccer legend David Beckham, can be built at a planned spot.

A community meeting in Overtown is scheduled for Wednesday evening as Miami city leaders want to discuss the proposed soccer stadium that would go up in the area.

The stadium, part of a deal to bring a Major League Soccer team partially owned by international soccer legend David Beckham, has faced a few serious obstacles over the past years as several others potential locations – including one next to the AmericanAirlines Arena – have been rejected.

Beckham exercised an option in his contract from playing in the MLS to create an expansion franchise by announcing in 2014 he wanted to place on in South Florida. However, the league has said they will not officially grant a franchise to the area until the stadium issue is settled.

It would be the second time South Florida has had a MLS franchise, as the Miami Fusion operated from 1997 until 2001 while playing their games in Fort Lauderdale.