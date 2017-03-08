Miami-Dade Animal Services Hosting Rabies Vaccination Event

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is hosting a pet vaccination event in response to the recent rabies alert in the Kendall area.

The event will be held at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for both dogs and cats will be provided at a cost of $15. Other vaccine packages and microchips will also be available for purchase.

No appointment is necessary but all pets receiving a vaccine must be a minimum of eight weeks old and have on a leash and collar or be in a carrier. Pet owners must present valid identification that reflects a Miami-Dade County address.

Florida Department of Health officials issued a rabies alert after two raccoons tested positive for rabies in the Kendall area recently.