The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has extended the boundaries of a rabies alert in the Kendall area Saturday after a second raccoon tested positive for the disease.

The Florida DOH confirms a second raccoon, which was killed by a car in the Kendall area, has tested positive for rabies.

Officials say second rabid raccoon identified in Miami-Dade since 2001 and the second confirmed rabid animal this year in the county. The first came earlier this week when a rabid raccoon attacked a veterinarian and his pet.

The rabies alert lasts 60 days and includes these boundaries:

SW 72nd Street (Sunset Drive) to the North,

SW 128th Street to the South,

SW 87th Avenue to the East,

Florida Turnpike to the West.

DOH officials say an animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.