The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County had issued a rabies alert in the Kendall area after a raccoon tested positive for the disease, officials said Wednesday.

Officials say it's the first rabid raccoon in the county since 2001 and the first confirmed rabid animal this year.

The rabies alert lasts 60 days and includes these boundaries:

Southwest 88th Street to the North;

Southwest 95th Street to the South;

Southwest 107th Avenue to the East; and

Southwest 117th Avenue to the West.

