A teenage cancer patient got the surprise of his life when the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles invited the young football fan to training camp on Aug. 22 in Philadelphia.

Through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 13-year-old Harrison Willing received a special video message from Chris Maragos, a player with the Eagles. Harrison was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2016 and will receive a bone marrow transplant in September, according to a press release

In the video, Maragos invited Harrison to training camp at the Nova Care Complex in Philadelphia. The Dolphins’ fan was then whisked away to Pennsylvania to watch both teams practice against each other in preparation for their exhibition game.

Harrison met some of his favorite players at the camp, including Jarvis Landry, Cameron Wake and the Eagles’ Rodney McLeod. Donning a teal Dolphins’ cap and jersey, Harrison posed for pictures with the players, a wide smile on his face.

Harrison’s experience was part of LLS’s national movement, Random Acts of Light.

“LLS launched Random Acts of Light in the summer of 2016 to bring light to the darkness of cancer, by surprising blood cancer patients and survivors with unique and thoughtful moments, including some with favorite athletes and celebrities,” a statement read.