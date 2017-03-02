A Miami man is behind bars in Southwest Florida after police found him driving a van with over $1 million worth of marijuana inside.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were trying to pull over a van on I-75 in North Fort Myers for illegal window tint when it took off. The driver later stopped in a wooded area before fleeing the vehicle.

Inside, deputies found 11 bags of what they say was freshly harvested marijuana weighing it at 355 pounds. Officers later found the driver, 51-year-old Carlos Aguilar in the woods and arrested him.

Aguilar is charged with multiple counts, including drug trafficking and resisting arrest. He remains in custody on a $36,500 bond.