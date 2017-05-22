The organizer of a marijuana legalization event in Miami was arrested after police found more than 50 pounds of cannabis at the meeting, officials said.

Leandro A. Arriaga, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges including cannabis trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and doing business without a license, Miami Police said.

Officers responded to the event at 520 W. Flagler Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for several illegally parked cars, officials said. Once there, the officers discovered the marijuana legalization event and found the coordinator of the event, Arriaga.

Arriaga had no licenses or permits for the event, and as officers made their way through the venue, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

The officers found loose marijuana in jars, THC wax, edible cookies and candies with THC and "several tables with glass smoking apparatuses," an arrest report said. All of the contraband amounted to more than 51 pounds, the report said.