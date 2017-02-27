Woman in Poor Health Reported Missing in Miami For Weeks

A South Florida family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished without a trace in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Alexis Say, 23, was last seen leaving the North Shore Medical Center Miami on Jan. 28, Miami-Dade Police said.

Family says Say, who is from Pennsylvania, has serious medical conditions including kidney and heart problems and she has extreme hypertension. Say has been without her medication for weeks and her loved ones are worried about her well-being.

Say is described as 5'2" tall with brown eyes and brown, very long hair. Her family says she has tattoos on the inside of her right upper arm and left ankle. She has a pierced navel and a scar on her left side/kidney area.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the case, but detectives tell NBC 6 they have followed all leads and have not found any indication that Says in endangered. Police have also conferred with the Office of the State Attorney, Human Trafficking Section who confirmed that an investigation has not been initiated.