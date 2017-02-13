NBC 6 Brag About Your School - Miramar High School

NBC 6 is bragging about another South Florida school Monday – this time, we’re heading to Miramar High School!

Home of the Patriots, the school has a criminal justice program where they work in a partnership with the city’s police department. Once students complete the three year program and pass the civil service exam, they are eligible to work in law enforcement roles within the community.

The school also is bragging about their role in the Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders program that has been successful in several Broward schools. The program puts junior and senior students with freshman and sophomores, meeting once a week as well as participating in study halls and meetings with guests from the community.

Miramar High School also boast a popular band as well as programs in aviation, automotive work, health and wellness as well as a renowned debate club.

