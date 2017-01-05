A man accused of fleeing the scene after running over a bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale is facing a more serious charge after the victim died, police said.

Four days after being struck in the hit and run, 19-year-old Alkiva Douglas was barely alive at Broward Health North Thursday, remaining on life support only so his organs can be donated.

The man accused of killing him, 28-year-old Philip Varsam, was back in court Thursday on a more serious charge that will make it harder for him to get out of jail.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Varsam struck Douglas with the white four-door Lexus he was driving southbound on Powerline Road near McNabb Sunday night. Varsam allegedly fled the scene and drove up to Boca Raton. Prosecutors said he'd been drinking all day with a friend.

Now Varsam has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. His bond on that charge has been set at $70,000, jail records showed.