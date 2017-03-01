New Non-Invasive Procedure Promises to Melt Fat Away

VanquishME is a non-invasive procedure that melts fat away and helps women fit into those smaller jeans.

“A little bit. Starting to be warm. It feels ok. No pain, nothing, I don’t feel anything. Just a little bit warm”, said Lustinela Epure while sitting in a medical chair.

It’s Epure’s third treatment with a new machine that she said is melting her waist line.

“It felt really good. I thought, wow, there’s something I can do for my lower abdomen, because I work out. But, that’s always been my trouble area. No matter how many sit-ups I do it doesn’t do anything,” said Epure.

VanquishME is the newest procedure for women wanting to shed some inches.

Dr. Manjula Jegasothy at the Miami Skin Institute in Coral Gables is one of two doctors who offer it in South Florida.

"It manages to melt the fat cells all around you in the front and the sides, in any given session. It’s so safe. It’s just as safe as listening to the radio in the car.”

VanquishME is a new intelligent high level radio frequency that uses the same wavelength as SiriusXM to target a precise depth of fat.

“I love that it’s contact less. It doesn’t touch the patients skin so there’s much lower chance of burning and hyperpigmentation,” said Dr. Jegasothy.

The machine with flaps heats up fat cells and kills them permanently.

The company that makes it says FDA studies show and average of 3" reduction in circumference with four treatments.

The results vary by each person and the procedure costs $600-$800 per session.