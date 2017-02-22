NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how some are changing jobs for the day all for a good cause.

Local Cops Go 'Behind The Grill' to Raise Money For Families of Fallen Officers

Behind the counter or at the window, customers at one McDonald’s in North Miami Beach got a special treat Wednesday – members of the local police department serving them for a good cause.

"it's kind of fun that we get to see, we get to do a different job, we get to see what everybody else does,” said NMB officer Roberto Quinones.

For five hours, 20 percent of the proceeds went to benefit the families of six fallen officers who died in the line of duty in Florida last year – including two officers from Miami-Dade: Corrections Sergeant Jorge Ramos and Miami police officer Jorge Sanchez.

"I hope that it brings a little joy, a little comfort because I can never bring them enough comfort,” said Quinones. “We’re still out here, we haven't forgotten about them and we're still thinking about them."

Customers like the idea too.

“That’s very sweet and generous,” said Jennie Hill. “It’s very good to see people giving back, especially to each other."

Stacking those breakfast sandwiches can be tricky, making this a lesson in skill and patience.

"Now when I come to McDonald’s in the future and I complain, well let me say I’m not going to complain anymore because I know what exactly it is that they do and I appreciate more what they do,” Quinones said.