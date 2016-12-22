Officers Save Driver From Massive Car Fire Overnight in SW Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Officers Save Driver From Massive Car Fire Overnight in SW Miami-Dade

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan has the video from Southwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Officers from Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol are being hailed as heroes this morning after pulling a man out of a burning car on a busy Southwest Miami-Dade road.

    Officials say members of both agencies pulled the driver out of the car on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Bird Road around 1 AM Thursday morning. An investigation continues into what caused the crash.

    The driver was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

    Published 3 hours ago

