Officers from Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol are being hailed as heroes this morning after pulling a man out of a burning car on a busy Southwest Miami-Dade road.

Officials say members of both agencies pulled the driver out of the car on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Bird Road around 1 AM Thursday morning. An investigation continues into what caused the crash.

The driver was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.