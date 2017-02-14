Police are investigating an early morning scene on Miami Beach involving a fiery car crash and at least one arrest.

According to reports, the crash took place near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 29th Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. One of the vehicles involved, a silver Ford Mustang, caught fire and the three people inside fled.

Officials told NBC 6 it was a rental car driven by tourists from New York which was reportedly speeding with the other vehicle involved in the crash. That second vehicle has been found by police.

Officers shut down 29th Street while they searched for the car’s passengers, eventually capturing one for questioning. So far, there has been no word about the other two people inside.

The car fire caused slight damage to a nearby building, which houses a nightclub. Fire crews, however, said the blaze did not break through.

The intersection remains closed at this time as the investigation and cleanup continues.

