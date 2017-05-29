NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest following the shooting that has both directions shut down at NW 74th Street.

An overnight shooting along the Palmetto Expressway sent one person to the hospital and barely missed hitting another driver.

Police responded to the scene on the southbound side just before NW 74th Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told NBC 6 that a man who was parked on the side of the road was randomly firing shots at other drivers.

Two different cars were struck by bullets. One driver was hit and treated at a nearby gas station before being taken to the hospital. A second driver who pulled up behind the shooter’s car also had her car struck by bullets. She was reportedly struck by shattered glass but did not need to be hospitalized.

Police have not confirmed witness reports that the shooter is in custody. The expressway remains closed in both directions – starting at Okeechobee Road southbound and NW 58th Street northbound – as police continue their investigation.

