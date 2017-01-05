Less than seven months after tragedy ravaged their city, one of Orlando’s pro sports teams is honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The city’s Major League Soccer franchise, Orlando City SC, unveiled 49 seats in their new stadium done in the colors of the rainbow flag – done in memory of the 49 people killed in the June 12th incident on the popular gay nightclub.

The seats – five rows of eight seats in the colors red, orange, yellow, green and blue to go along with another row of nine seats in purple – each have a plaque on them with the hashtag #OrlandoUnited. The seats are located in Section 12 of the new stadium in memory of the date the deadliest mass shooting in American history took place.

Days after the shooting took place, the team honored the victims during their game against the San Jose Earthquakes – stopping the game for a moment of silence during the 49th minute as fans flew the rainbow flag to remember those lost.

Orlando City’s new stadium is located just over two miles north of the nightclub, which remains closed after the owner didn’t sell the building to the city – which wanted to turn it into a memorial.