Panthers Release 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Florida Panthers announced their preseason schedule for the 2017-18 season on Friday.

Florida will play a total of six exhibition games, with only two coming at home. The Panthers will also play half of the games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and two additional contests against the Nashville Predators.

The preseason will begin on the road for Florida with a game in Nashville on September 19th. The Predators are currently vying for the Stanley Cup and will undoubtedly be a title contending squad once again. The first game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The game against Nashville will actually be part of a doubleheader to begin the exhibition schedule. After the first game concludes, the teams will take a brief intermission before hitting the ice once again. The second game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

Following the twin-bill in Nashville, Florida will travel to Tampa Bay on September 24th. This will mark the first of three consecutive games against the Lightning and it will begin at 4:00 p.m.

After a day off, the Panthers will finally begin their home portion of the schedule. On September 26th, Florida will play host to Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. Following an additional day off, the Panthers will once again host the Lightning on the 28th at 7:30 p.m.

In their only back-to-back of the exhibition schedule, Florida will travel to Montreal on the 29th to take on the Canadiens. The game which will be the final one of the preseason schedule, has no scheduled start time as of yet.

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com.