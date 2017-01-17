Florida Panthers All-Star Vincent Trocheck scored twice in his team's 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Trocheck's goals both came in the first period and gave Florida the lead twice. All that solid work from the forward was washed away when Calgary scored three times in the second period alone. This was a rough start to the road trip for Florida, with a game it could have won.

Florida will play four games on the trip and the first three will all come in Canada. This is an important road trip for the Panthers following a solid four-game stretch for the team.

The first goal for Trocheck came at the 3:46 mark of the opening period with assists from Jared McCann and Aaron Ekblad. The score was the 15th of the season for Trocheck.

Roughly five minutes, Trocheck found the net again with his 16th goal of the campaign. McCann and Jason Demers helped out with this goal, which came after Calgary had tied the game at one.

Roberto Luongo was in net for four of Calgary's goals and that total was nearly six. The Flames had two goals taken away on challenges, with one offsides reversal coming during the second period. The third period reversal was due to Calgary being offsides as well. The Flames added an empty net goal as well towards the end of the game.

The Panthers will need to forget about this one fast, as they will be right back on the ice on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.