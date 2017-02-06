Nearly five years after his death sparked national protests and a controversial trial for the man who pulled the trigger, the parents of Trayvon martin are releasing a book this month – and will be at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson campus to discuss it.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin will present "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin" tonight at 6:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

While in Sanford, the Miami teen had a fatal encounter with neighborhood security person George Zimmerman. Trayvon’s story spawned the black lives matter movement, further amplified when Zimmerman was found not guilty of the shooting.

The book discusses how Trayvon became a symbol of social justice activism - as told by narratives from his parents. Both Fulton and Martin have discussed the possibility of running for political office recently.