Police Chase of Reported Stolen Vehicle Ends With Arrest in Northern Broward County
Police Chase of Reported Stolen Vehicle Ends With Arrest in Northern Broward County

    Police responding to reports of a possible stolen car were led on an early morning chase in Coconut Creek that resulted in one person taken into custody.

    Reports say police noticed a car driving without its lights and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and led officers on that chase.

    During the pursuit, officers hit a vehicle unrelated to the chase but continued going after the first vehicle while calling for officers to respond to that crash.

    Eventually, the reportedly stolen vehicle – which allegedly tried to hit the police car twice – had several tires blown out but continued driving on its rims before coming to a stop near the Sawgrass Expressway and Florida’s Turnpike.

    Police took one person into custody while the search continues for a second person. Officials have not confirmed any additional details regarding the chase.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

