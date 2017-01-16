Police responding to reports of a possible stolen car were led on an early morning chase in Coconut Creek that resulted in one person taken into custody.

Reports say police noticed a car driving without its lights and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and led officers on that chase.

During the pursuit, officers hit a vehicle unrelated to the chase but continued going after the first vehicle while calling for officers to respond to that crash.

Eventually, the reportedly stolen vehicle – which allegedly tried to hit the police car twice – had several tires blown out but continued driving on its rims before coming to a stop near the Sawgrass Expressway and Florida’s Turnpike.

Police took one person into custody while the search continues for a second person. Officials have not confirmed any additional details regarding the chase.