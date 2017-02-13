Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in North Miami Beach | NBC 6 South Florida
Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in North Miami Beach

    A police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach has officers from multiple agencies on the scene Monday.

    Crews from both Miami-Dade and North Miami Beach Police departments responded to a home near Northeast 13th Avenue and 151st Street.

    Officials have not released any additional information, but Chopper 6 captured at least two people being taken away in ambulances – one in handcuffs and neither appearing to have serious injuries – while another man was in handcuffs and being talked to by officers.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

