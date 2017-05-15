NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest as police continue their manhunt for the man who reportedly opened fire on a deputy overnight.

Authorities are searching for suspects after a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at in Deerfield Beach Monday morning.

The deputy was in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway around 3 a.m. when he heard shots fired near the Tropicante club, BSO officials said.

"I saw a girl that was leaving the club and she said someone was shooting inside of the club," said witness Jalon Williams



When he responded to the area, a suspect fired shots at him, and he returned fire before the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The deputy was not shot, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. One person was shot by the suspect at the night club and taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

It's unknown if any of the suspects were injured.

Police set up a perimeter from Sample Road to Northeast 43rd Street along North Dixie Highway. Drivers were advised to avoid the area while the search continues.