Police are searching for the driver who struck woman Saturday while she crossed a Miami street in a wheelchair, police say.

The woman was crossing at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 69th Street at around 1:50 a.m., when a white Nissan Altima struck her, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police the vehicle went around the corner for a short period of time before returning back to the scene of the crash, and then fled northbound on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the woman to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6525. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).