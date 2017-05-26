Port St. Lucie Woman Accused of Paying Child for Sex: Police

A Port St. Lucie woman accused of paying a child for sex is under arrest, according to the police department.

38-year-old Rebecca McGraw, who is an assistant manager at Sail Pointe Apartments, became sexually involved with a child who lives at the complex, detectives said.

She paid up to $300 for the encounters, Port St. Lucie police said.

Investigators also said McGraw let the child use her debit/credit card and drive her vehicle.

She admitted to 5 sexual acts with the victim, according to the police department.

Detectives have charged her with 5 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 15.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each count.

This story is courtesy of our news partners at WPTV.

