If you're a new parent or maybe just thinking about starting a family, a new proposal here in Florida could make it a little cheaper for you.

If passed, a bill being proposed by State Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation) would eliminate sales tax on diapers.

One politician estimates that one in three moms in Florida can't afford diapers, which could mean deeper impacts on the baby's health and the mother's ability to get back to work.

The bill was presented to a committee Tuesday by a fellow senator – as Book recently gave birth to twins. Florida would become the 12th state to exempt diapers from sales tax if the bill passes.