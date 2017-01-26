NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on what has residents upset about a planned project for the Sunshine State. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Protestors in Florida are angry over the revival of pipeline projects out west – and now want to stop something else much closer to home.

The Sabal Trail Project would create a 515 mile interstate natural gas pipeline from Alabama to Florida. Supporters tout it will bring affordable energy to the sunshine state with its 268 miles of pipeline ending in Central Florida.

But demonstrators Thursday in Coral Gables warn it threatens the state's environment, and solar energy future.

President Trump already penned restarts this week to the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota access oil pipeline projects.

The pipeline projects are following the President's orders that crackdown on immigration and border security – moves also drawing fire in South Florida and across the country.