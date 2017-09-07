Ahead of what many expect to be a serious strike on South Florida from Hurricane Irma, Publix Supermarkets is announcing several stories will be adjusting their hours – with some closing as early as Thursday night through the duration of the storm.

Publix announced that different stores will be closing at different times, telling customers to visit this link to check when the closest store to them will be shutting their doors.

Shoppers across South Florida have cleared the shelves of Publix and other stores across the area in an effort to gather supplies for the storm, which is projected to hit the state as a Category 4 storm starting this weekend.

Meanwhile, Sedano's will remain open - however, officials said they would monitor conditions and could announce closures at a later time.