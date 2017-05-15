NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more as the university community mourns the passing of Ellie Goldenberg, who died Saturday in a South Florida accident.

The University of Miami community is mourning the death of a recent graduate in a tragic boating accident.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say that a fatal boat crash took place Saturday in the Everglades around 11 a.m. – one of five boating accidents in Miami-Dade County that day.

“That airboat accident we had one fatality and two transported to the hospital with injuries,” said FWC Capt. Alberto Maza.

That victim was identified as Ellie Goldenberg by NBC affilette WCAU-TV in her native Philadelphia. Goldenberg was involved in the theater program at UM, serving as vice president of the Theater Action Group at the school.

She had recently gotten a Bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts.

Additional details about Goldenberg’s death and the events surrounding it have not been released.