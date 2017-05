AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

In this April 15, 2017, file photo, an unidentified missile that analysts believe could be the North Korean Hwasong-12 is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. The country's official Korean Central News Agency said the missile fired Sunday, May 14, 2017, was a Hwasong-12 "capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead." The Hwasong-10 appeared in the military parade in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017, followed by this unidentified missile.