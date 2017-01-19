Police are investigating a rash of carjacking attacks in the City of Plantation.

Detectives confirm four incidents that happened within one week.

There are reports that women are being targeted as they leave Publix stores. One incident involved a woman getting rear-ended by the suspects' vehicle and then pepper-sprayed when she got out of the car to assess the damage. The suspects then carjacked the victim.

Similar incidents were reported at different locations in Plantation and in Fort Lauderdale.

