Federal agents raid music mogul Diddy's Miami Beach mansion

Federal agents on Monday are raiding the Miami Beach mansion of rapper and music mogul Diddy.

Agents with Homeland Security have executed search warrants at the rapper's properties in Miami and Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple agents at the rapper's property on the exclusive Star Island.

The circumstances of the search warrants are unclear. HSI Miami spokesperson Nestor Yglesias said the investigation is out of New York.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, is in the midst of several civil lawsuits, accusing him of sexual harassment and sex trafficking — all of which he's denied.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.