Fire rescue crews were called to a high rise apartment building fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the 7900 block of Northeast Bayshore Court.

According to officials, the building was evacuated after reports of a fire in the second floor storage room. The fire was contained to a small corner thanks to the buildings’ sprinkler system. The fire was eventually put out by fire rescue.

There wasn’t too much damage, but the sprinkler system damaged electrical wires. There was also significant water damage.

No one was injured. Building management is now working to help residents who may have been displaced.