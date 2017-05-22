A robbery suspect barricaded himself on the roof of an apartment building in Boca Raton.

Robbery Suspect Barricades Himself on Roof in Boca Raton

Police arrested a robbery suspect who barricaded himself on the roof of an apartment building in Boca Raton Monday afternoon.

The suspect refused to get off the roof, and police say there was no hostage situation, Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were looking for the suspect for a previous robbery in Deerfield Beach.

BSO and Boca Raton police were working the situation together. Boca Raton detectives said the suspect had been on their radar for a couple of days.

Officials said the man was not armed.

