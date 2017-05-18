Search Suspended For South Florida Realtor Lost at Sea

A search was underway for a South Florida realtor who disappeared at sea after her husband was rescued from a life raft near the Bahamas.

The search for a South Florida realtor lost at sea was suspended Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Isabella Hellmann, 41, vanished 30 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas after the boat she and her husband were on capsized Sunday overnight.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Hellman in this difficult time," said Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, chief of response for the Coast Guard Seventh District. "Suspending a search is never an easy call to make and was made with deep consideration in this tragic case."

Helmann's husband, Lewis Bennett, was rescued from a lift raft. He was not injured. The Coast Guard searched by air and sea to no avail.

Hellmann is listed as a realtor for Signature International Real Estate, which is based in Delray Beach.



