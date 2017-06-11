Shooting at Arium Resort in Pembroke Pines: Police

A shooting occurred at the Arium Resort in Pembroke Pines on Sunday, police say.

The resort is located at 11801 Pembroke Rd. Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

Pembroke Road between Southwest 116th Avenue and Southwest 122nd Avenue is closed as police search for a white Chevy Cobalt, white Toyota Camry or white Honda Accord.

Police believe several men involved in the shooting are expected to be in the vehicle.

This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.