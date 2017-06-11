Shooting at Arium Resort in Pembroke Pines: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Shooting at Arium Resort in Pembroke Pines: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A shooting occurred at the Arium Resort in Pembroke Pines on Sunday, police say.

    The resort is located at 11801 Pembroke Rd. Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

    Pembroke Road between Southwest 116th Avenue and Southwest 122nd Avenue is closed as police search for a white Chevy Cobalt, white Toyota Camry or white Honda Accord.

    Police believe several men involved in the shooting are expected to be in the vehicle.

    This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices