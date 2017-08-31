Source: Hialeah Man Arrested in Murder of Decapitated Woman Found in Recycling Plant - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Hialeah Man Arrested in Murder of Decapitated Woman Found in Recycling Plant

    Police continue to investigate the gruesome discovery of a headless body in a dumpster in Hialeah.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

    Police arrested a Hialeah man they say is the person who killed a woman and dumped her headless body in a dumpster earlier this week.

    Sources told NBC 6 exclusively that 27-year-old Edwin Ramirez-Mejia was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Thursday morning and charged with two counts – second degree murder and abuse of a human body.

    The body, which sources say was Ramirez-Mejia’s aunt, was found decapitated at a recycling plant in the 4200 block of NW 37th Court on Monday.

