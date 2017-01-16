NBC 6's Melissa Adan shows how members of the community are giving back to honor the civil rights icon. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Across South Florida, residents are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – and doing his work by giving back to the community.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be holding their annual parades in honor of the civil rights icon – giving residents a chance to celebrate the equality he fought for.

At the same time, YMCA chapters are doing their part to honor his legacy, as volunteers took time to pick up, paint and beautify a local school in Miami-Dade.

“It’s supposed to be about giving back to the community and serving the community,” said South Florida YMCA CEO Cheryl Woods.

The Allapattah YMCA partnering with FPL, Ocean Bank as well as the Miami Heat and city leaders are all supporting the annual day of service.

Former Miami Heat star Glen Rice was one of those helping out, saying he views King as an idol.

“Follow in his footsteps and lead by example and try and do the right thing,” Rice said.

Around 1,500 volunteers from across South Florida are lending a helping hand. As they work on service projects at neighboring schools like Comstock Elementary and nearby senior centers.