South Florida Remembering Pulse Nightclub Victims

An equality rally in Fort Lauderdale is paying tribute to victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The hundreds of people rallying for equality in downtown Fort Lauderdale took a moment to reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at a gay nightclub in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Sunday's event featured a remembrance of the horrific 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.



"This is just a minute portion of the South Florida clergy that is here today to represent all faith bases," said Rev. Jole Slotick with the Church of Christ Fort Lauderdale.

Monday marks a year to the date when gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured dozens more before he was shot and killed by police.

"That is a signal to rest of the world to know that we have hatred within our country and we just got to work so hard to push it back," Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Dean Trantalis.

Prideline, the City of Miami and the Miami Heat will host a "Pulse Day of Rememberance" on Monday at the American Airlines Arena, paying tribute to the victims, their families, friends and the survivors. The massive free event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday night.

"As a police department, this is something we would like everyone to know that we stand by and strongly support our LGBTQ residents, allies and visitors," said Miami Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bess.

South Florida's prominent gay community, Wilton Manors, will also honor the Pulse shooting victims from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday night at the Pride Center with a remembrance flag hanging ceremony.

"We are taking gay pride month and asking those who believe in," Trantalis said. "Equality and against discrimination and bigotry that seem to pervasive in our country today to come together and know they have comrades in arm."