Stars Beat Panthers With Late Goal

The Florida Panthers were the victims of a late goal in their 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

At the 18:53 mark of the third period, Dallas scored the game-winning goal. The Panthers were looking to reach their third straight overtime, and pick up a much-needed point. The late score prevented that though, and the Panthers remained stuck on 69 points.

Florida's lone goal of the contest came courtesy of Jonathan Huberdeau during a power play. It was the fifth goal of the season for Huberdeau, and he was helped out by Jonathan Marchessault and Aleksander Barkov.

With Roberto Luongo expected to miss at least a week of action, James Reimer was back in the net for the Panthers. Reimer did a solid job with 32 saves in 34 chances, but he will likely need a day off sometime next week. The Panthers have a back-to-back situation prior to when Luongo is likely to play.

During power plays, the Panthers were 1-3 including the aforementioned goal. Florida did a good job on penalty kills, as Dallas went scoreless on all three of the advantages it had.

When looking at the statistical breakdown of the game, Florida came out on top for most categories. The Panthers won more faceoffs, had more takeaways and took the most shots by far. Dallas simply made sure that the fewer shots it had, counted a little more.

After a couple of days off, the Panthers will welcome the New York Rangers to Sunrise. That game will take place on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.