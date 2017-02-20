UCF Student Grades Ex's Apology Letter, Sends It Back

A University of Central Florida student's reaction to his ex-girlfriend's plea for forgiveness is making the rounds on social media.

Nick Lutz received a hand-written, four-page letter from his ex, who apologized for the mistakes she made in their relationship.

According to Lutz, the lovelorn woman's effort did not make the grade. He marked up her apology letter, gave it a D- and reportedly sent it back to her.

The college student posted the letter to Twitter on Friday with all of his corrections and suggestions in red ink. The tweet has since garnered more than 311,000 likes and 106,000 retweets.

He first noted an indention error and criticized the long introduction. Then, he scrutinized the body and statements made throughout the letter.

His ex blamed herself while admiring her former lover. However, she made one detail clear: "I never cheated on you."

Lutz wrote in response: "Strong statement. No supporting details to support your hypothesis."

The UCF student corrected a misspelling too: "loose" to the more appropriate "lose."

At the end of the four-page letter, Lutz pointed out that his ex had a "strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up." He added that "details are important" and that she needs "to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side."

Lutz signed the letter, "good luck."

We're not sure if his ex has moved on, but it sure does look like Lutz is not interested in rekindling the love.