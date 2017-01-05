A man who tried to grab a police officer’s gun before crashing into a patrol car in Northwest Miami-Dade was behind bars Thursday night.

The suspect is identified as 36-year-old Evan Roderick.

Police say Roderick's dreams of flipping a stolen car for quick cash went up in smoke, when he crashed the money-maker after leading officers on a chase.

The drama started at a Marathon Gas Station located on Northwest 100th Street and 7th Avenue.

A, man who goes by the name Solo, works at a car wash next door. He said the incident was like a scene straight out of a movie.

Officers arrived at the gas station after someone reported Roderick trying to sell the stolen Buick nearby. “From there, everything escalated. They pulled some guns out on him. He actually pushed one of the officers down,” said Solo.

Miami-Dade police tell NBC 6 Roderick first tried to grab an officer's gun then hit the officer with the stolen car. He managed to briefly get away.

Officers were then hot on his trail until Roderick crashed near Northwest 77th Street and 17th Avenue. The suspect was handcuffed and hauled to jail.

Despite all of the chaos, no officers or innocent bystanders were hurt.

No word what charges Roderick faces.