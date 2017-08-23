Swimming Advisory Issued at 53rd St. in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 27: Courtney Miller spends a day at the beach after her return flight to New York was delayed until Thursday after most Northeast coast airports were shut down last night as a winter storm hit the area on January 27, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. As airplane passengers found themselves scrambling to make their way home some got to enjoy another day or two at the beach as they wait for flights to be rescheduled. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A swimming advisory is in effect for parts of Miami Beach.

According to the Miami-Dade County Department of Health, samples of beach water collected at 53rd street in Miami Beach did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci.

According to an advisory issued, samples collected at that beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.

Officials recommend that the public not swim at that location.

The water samples indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

The prevalence of this type of bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.