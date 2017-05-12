Police are investigating after 15-year-old Milinda Michel was shot outside her North Miami Beach home.

A teen girl was rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after she was shot at a North Miami Beach intersection.

Officers responded to the scene near Northeast 14th Avenue and 155th Street around midnight, where the 15-year-old had been shot. She was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The teen, identified by her mother as Milinda Michel, is a 9th grade student at North Miami Beach Senior High.

Family members said it appears the teen was shot in front of her house.

Michel's mother said she was sleeping and awoke to her daughter repeatedly saying "I've been shot." Michel was hit in the stomach, her mother said.

"She said she got shot. She say 'mommy, mommy I get shot.' And then she just fell, since then she don't talk," mother Gina Pierre said.



Police haven't released any other details about the shooting.

That incident came just hours after a man was taken to the hospital following another shooting just blocks away off Northeast 19th Avenue and 171st Street. That victim, who crashed his car after being shot, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

North Miami Beach Police do not believe the two scenes are related.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho sent out a tweet Friday morning, once again responding to another student in the county being a victim of gun violence.

Both shootings remain under investigation.