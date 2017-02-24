Three People Rescued After Car Goes Into Weston Canal | NBC 6 South Florida
Three People Rescued After Car Goes Into Weston Canal

    Rescue crews were able to pull one family out of a car that went into a Weston canal late Thursday night.

    Officials got a call shortly before 10:45 p.m. from the scene on I-75 northbound at the ramp to I-595 eastbound. Workers from a nearby construction crew also responded to help pull the people inside – a man, woman and child – outside of the vehicle.

    Right now, there is no word on the condition of all those who were inside.

    Published 23 minutes ago

