Tornado Clean Up Continues in Miami Springs

Neighborhoods in South Florida are cleaning up the mess caused by severe weather Monday. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

The clean-up effort in Miami Springs continued Tuesday, a day after a tornado left a path of damage through a residential area.

The early morning tornado damaged homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris after it touched down shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

"It happened so quick, I couldn't believe it," resident Millie Rodriguez said. "It was scary, it was really scary. The sound was scary."

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down just east of the Palmetto Expressway between Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 48th Street. It took a path to the east-northeast, traveling about 2.3 miles into Hialeah, finally ending near W. 2nd Avenue and W. 12th Street.

While it was on the ground, the tornado had an estimated peak wind of 107 mph and varied in strength between an EF-0 and an EF-1, the NWS said.

On Tuesday, neighbors came together to help clean up the mess.

"My neighbors helped me and the city has been coming through and picking everything up off the street, debris, then they're going through the alley," Sylvia Batista said.