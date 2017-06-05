Trapped Yorkie Rescued From Tub Drain in Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
Trapped Yorkie Rescued From Tub Drain in Miami

    A Yorkie was rescued from a tub drain in Miami.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A small dog was pulled to safety Monday evening after its paw was stuck in a tub drain in Miami.

    Firefighters were called out to the home to rescue the trapped Yorkie. Pictures taken at the scene showed the crew using several tools to free the young pup.

    Miami Fire Rescue said the dog owner told officials she was bathing the dog when the pooch's paw got caught in the drain.

    The Yorkie, who was rescued from a local shelter, was lucky once again when firefighters came to its aid. The dog is expected to be okay.

    Miami firefighter worked to free a Yorkie stuck in a tub drain.
    Photo credit: Miami Fire Rescue

    Miami firefighters and the family of a trapped Yorkie celebrate after the dog was pulled from a tub drain.
    Photo credit: Miami Fire Rescue

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

