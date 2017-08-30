NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on 93L, which may become a named storm by mid morning on Wednesday.

Forecasters are watching a system in the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean that could become the next named storm as early as mid-morning Wednesday.

Invest 93L, a tropical disturbance located about 200 miles to the west of the Cape Verde Islands, has a near 100 percent chance of development. In fact, the National Hurricane Center will likely begin issuing advisories on this disturbance starting Wednesday morning.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Irma. This tropical system will likely strengthen over the next several days as it continues moving westbound at about 15 mph.

Forecasters are not expecting any impacts to land over the next five days, but will continue to monitor its track and development.