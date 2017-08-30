Tropical Disturbance in Atlantic Could Become Named Storm Wednesday - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Tropical Disturbance in Atlantic Could Become Named Storm Wednesday

By Adam Berg

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on 93L, which may become a named storm by mid morning on Wednesday.

    (Published 8 minutes ago)

    Forecasters are watching a system in the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean that could become the next named storm as early as mid-morning Wednesday.

    Invest 93L, a tropical disturbance located about 200 miles to the west of the Cape Verde Islands, has a near 100 percent chance of development. In fact, the National Hurricane Center will likely begin issuing advisories on this disturbance starting Wednesday morning.

    If this system becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Irma. This tropical system will likely strengthen over the next several days as it continues moving westbound at about 15 mph.

    Forecasters are not expecting any impacts to land over the next five days, but will continue to monitor its track and development.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices