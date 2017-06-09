Trump to Announce Cuba Policy in Miami Next Week: Source

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has the latest as the current President is looking into changing the policies of former President Obama.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plans to undo Obama-era Cuba policies in Miami next Friday, a source with knowledge of the visit told NBC 6/Telemundo 51.

Trump will travel to Miami to detail the plans which have been in the works for several weeks, but the location of the announcement has not been made public.

Last week, several sources first told NBC News the White House's plan to reverse U.S.-Cuba policies. The President would announce the rollback in an executive order, citing human rights abuses on the communist-run island, according to NBC News.

The rollback is unlikely to completely sever diplomatic ties or shutter the U.S. Embassy in Havana, but it would prohibit business with the Cuban military, according to a Trump administration official and a person involved in the ongoing policy review.

In January, the Obama administration ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.



