Two people were rushed to the hospital earlier Monday after an assault took place in Little Havana, close to Marlins Park.

The scene extended from the corner of a Valero gas station on NW 7th Street down the road along 17th Avenue. City of Miami Police along with crime scene vans were investigating this assault.

Police had the gas station closed off as well as the sidewalk along NW 17th Avenue, where there was a long trail of blood near the homes.

Officials say there was a confrontation and the two people involved were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one is in the trauma center

At this time, it’s unknown if police are looking for anymore suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.