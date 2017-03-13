Two Hospitalized After Altercation Outside Little Havana Gas Station | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 In The Mix
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Two Hospitalized After Altercation Outside Little Havana Gas Station

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two people were rushed to the hospital earlier Monday after an assault took place in Little Havana, close to Marlins Park.

    The scene extended from the corner of a Valero gas station on NW 7th Street down the road along 17th Avenue. City of Miami Police along with crime scene vans were investigating this assault.

    Police had the gas station closed off as well as the sidewalk along NW 17th Avenue, where there was a long trail of blood near the homes.

    Officials say there was a confrontation and the two people involved were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one is in the trauma center

    At this time, it’s unknown if police are looking for anymore suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

    Published 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices